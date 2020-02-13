Despite distance, one school goes the extra mile to help student with cancer

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – One hundred forty-five miles apart, that’s the distance between Meade and Claflin.

However, the distance didn’t stop Claflin from going the extra mile to help Meade High School student Treston Cook, who is battling cancer.

“It just touched our family that a school we don’t even know would be so giving and kind to my son,” said Shelly Cook, Treston’s mother.

What started as an idea from a school nurse, amplified into a community-wide effort.

“A week before we were getting ready to play Meade, I had read an article about Treston Cook, that he had been diagnosed with cancer, osteosarcoma, so I just thought oh gosh wouldn’t it be really nice if we did something for him,” said Nurse Pam Stiles.

“All of a sudden the word got out and more people came and just randomly donated through the day in the office to Debbie, and we just raised over a thousand bucks,” said student Zoe Potter.

Cook has been battling bone cancer, and he is currently going through chemotherapy.

Central Plains High School dedicated their men’s and women’s basketball game at Meade to Treston. Athletes wore yellow ribbons to show support and between games they presented the money to the family.

“To see that video, it helped Treston and I while he is sitting in the hospital, knowing that there are such amazing kids in the world with such good hearts,” said Cook.

“It really just made us grateful that we have the power to do something like that,” said Potter.

The family said they couldn’t be more grateful and Claflin community members said they will always be there to support him.

“I’m hoping that they feel that we’re rooting for him, we care about him, and we’re hoping for the very best,” said Stiles.

