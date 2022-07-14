WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver accused of crashing into the Jones family in Louisville was in court for a pretrial hearing, and more details have come to light regarding the incident.

WDRB in Louisville reports that police say 33-year-old Michael Hurley was high on Hyrdocodone when he drove onto the sidewalk near an intersection in downtown Louisville, hitting the Jones family.

All four were taken to the hospital. Trey, the father, died of his injuries. Ava and Amy remain in the hospital.

According to WDRB, Hurley has been charged with murder, and allegedly told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was, “so tired he could not make the turn.”

Louisville Metro Police Department officer Rondall Carpenter testified that Ava suffered a broken back and underwent several surgeries to relieve a brain bleed. Amy suffered severe traumatic brain injuries and has undergone several surgeries on her leg. Both women remain in critical condition, according to UofL Health, but according to a family member, have regained consciousness.

During the hearing, a video was played showing the crash. WDRB reports in the video, Hurley does not appear to get out of the car immediately to check on the victims.

According to WDRB’s report, Carpenter testified Thursday that Hurley told officers he woke up at 3:40 that morning and had his dad drive him to work because he knew he shouldn’t drive on Hydrocodone. He arrived home from work at about 4:30 p.m. and took another Hydrocodone at about 5 p.m.

Shortly after that, Hurley said he was driving back to Louisville for another job, but realized he’d be late, so he decided to drive back home. That’s when the crash occurred.

Investigators said Thursday there was no alcohol in Hurley’s system, but his pupils were pinpoints that would not react to light, an indicator of being under the influence of narcotics.

Hurley is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault. His bond has been set at $500,000.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Jones family. If you would like to donate, click here.