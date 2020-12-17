Details on Phase 2 of Vaccine distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We now have a better idea of who will get the Coronavirus vaccine and when.

The governor and the state’s top doctor explained the three phases of vaccine distribution. It’s important to note this is the first draft.

The first group to get vaccinated which has already started includes frontline workers, and long-term care staff. They could be done by mid-winter.

The next group includes first responders, essential workers, teachers and those at a higher risk with the virus. They could get the vaccine in the late winter.

All other adults will have access to the vaccine by the spring and children in the summer.

When it comes to those at high risk Dr. Lee Norman said he hopes the public will be honest.

“The people that will be administering the vaccine will ask the reason that they’ve registered for the vaccine and secondly they’ll we’re hoping that people will self-police and that the spirit of goodwill and community spirit will carry the day,” said Norman.

right now, Coronavirus vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women have not been made, and are expected to be released later on.