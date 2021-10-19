Detainee dies at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center

Curley Charles Anderson Jr. (Courtesy: KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a jail detainee was found dead at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections says 58-year-old Curley Charles Anderson Jr. was booked into the jail on Friday on charges that included aggravated battery, driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

At 4:14 p.m. Monday, authorities were alerted to a medical emergency and Anderson was found unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to an internal investigation, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into Anderson’s death.

