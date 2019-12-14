Detention deputies take elementary school children shopping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Sedgwick County detention deputies took Friday night off from duties for a good cause.

The detention deputies took more than a dozen children from Cooper and Oaklawn Elementary Schools shopping for Christmas. They say this is a way to help build secure connections.

“This really gives them a great opportunity to get out in the community and interact with these children and have a good positive relationship and hopefully last for years to come,” Captain Jared Schechter, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.

Wichita businessman Bill Warren donated the money for Friday’s event.

Shop with a Detention Deputy is a nationwide event, but this is the first year Sedgwick County participated.

LATEST STORIES: