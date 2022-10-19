WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.

The detour will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a railroad crossing repair on Kansas Highway 53 between U.S. Route 81 and Kansas Highway 15, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

Courtesy: Kansas Department of Transportation

According to Google Maps, the detour will add an additional 19 minutes, making what usually takes nine minutes, take 26.

The detour will take drivers north on U.S. Route 81 past Kansas Highway 53, east on E. 63rd Street North and south on Kansas Highway 15.

The KDOT says signs will direct motorists to the official detour.