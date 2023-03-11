HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Jerry Jacobs is leading local youth to strive towards success – at the same field where his football ambitions were brought to fruition. He hosted a Youth Football Combine Saturday afternoon at Gowans Stadium, helping the participants improve their football skills and encouraging them to strive towards their goals.

“You know, the community took me when I came out here all the way from Atlanta, Georgia to Kansas and you know they opened me in with great arms. I’m happy to be back here to host a camp and help out with the kids,” said Jacobs.

The Lions cornerback played football for Hutchinson Community College in 2016 and 2017. He says he wants to be a mentor for the kids in the city that helped him.

“I really didn’t have anyone who could mentor me. I didn’t have a dad or nothing like that in my life, but just to come back and you know, to try to show the youth that there’s a way. And like me, I’m trying to be a mentor to these kids and show them that you can do the same thing when you make it. So that’s the goal.

The field was filled with smiles as kids practiced agility drills, catching, kicking, and received signed autographs from Jacobs.

“It means a lot that we can learn like how he trains and how he gets fit to be how he is in the game,” said Boys and Girls Club member and youth football player Oscar Olvera. “I like his personality. He’s really chill and laid back and he’s really fun to hang out with. He’s one of my role models.”

Current Blue Dragons football coach Drew Dallas also appreciated having Jacobs back on campus.

“It’s special when you get these guys that move on from here, you know, are very successful in what they do after they leave and recognize that the community of Hutch, the college, and this football program were a big part of their success and their journey,” said Dallas.

Volunteers were also inspired by Jacobs’ event, and value opportunities like this to give back.

“We don’t really have a lot of people coming out of Hutch, so it means a lot that Jerry was able to come here and give back to his community,” said Hutchinson High football player and YMCA Youth of the Year Cion Burgess. “It feels really good. If I was in their position I think it would be very fun for me.”

“It’s just a family atmosphere. It’s just beautiful being able to have this role and have this opportunity that I do have to come back and react with the kids,” said Blue Dragon football alumni and NFL Draft Prospect Tiyon Evans.