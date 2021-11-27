Brother of man killed in Thanksgiving car crash speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a man killed in a Thanksgiving night car crash is speaking out.

Paul Carr, Leroy Grim’s brother, says this loss is devastating, especially with it happening on the anniversary of their mother’s death.

“It makes it 10 times harder. Losing your mom is one thing, and you never get over but then to have a brother who dies on the same day just days after his birthday then it’s just devastating.”

Carr asked to not meet us at his family’s home, but rather the crash site on 13th and Hillside where his 65-year-old brother died Thanksgiving night.

“Everyone can see where my brother lost his life, and he’s now gone. I want everyone to see this vacant lot, this is representative of where he died. This is no place for anyone to die,” Carr said.

Carr says this tragedy is the third involving a sibling in the last year.

“I don’t ever want to see another family have to go through what we’re going through right now,”

Now, he’s wanting to set up a memorial in Leroy’s honor.

“I want to be able to establish a college fund so that many of our underprivileged youth will also be able to go to college and live a better life.”

Here is the GoFundMe set up for the family for costs and with help setting up the memorial.