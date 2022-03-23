WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Metropolitan Baptist Church has been acquired by Birds Eye Holdings and Laham Development in an effort to further develop Riverfront Village.

“There has been great activity in the area with the addition of the Riverfront Stadium, 225 Sycamore and River Vista apartments,” said Amy Liebau, spokesperson for Laham Development. “This activity, along with the proximity to the Delano District, makes this one of the best development sites in the City. We are excited to partner with the Birds Eye team on this project, as they share the same vision for the property and our commitment to our City and Downtown.”

Riverfront Village is expected to have a “mixed-use development.” This will include restaurants, retail, entertainment, office, medical, downtown living, and the arts.

“We believe this project provides a unique opportunity for us to create a regional attraction that will complement events at the ballpark and offer something for everyone,” added Seth Albin, Managing Director of Birds Eye. “Laham Development has a history of bringing new concepts to the Wichita market through its other developments like Bradley Fair, Regency Lakes and Plazzio, and we’re excited to partner with them to create an exceptional mixed-use property in the heart of Delano.”

There is currently no timeline for the development as the project will be driven by market demand. Until plans are finalized, The Metropolitan Baptist Church will continue to occupy the property.

“It was a tremendous experience working with Laham Development and Birds Eye,” said Mason Lampkin, Pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church. “We are confident they will create an incredible destination for Wichita and the surrounding areas. We are excited for the next chapter in the rich history of our Church.”