Dexter school celebrates National Compliment Day

DEXTER, Kan. (KSNW) - A school southeast of Wichita had fun celebrating National Compliment Day.

Dexter schools asked kids to "throw compliments around like confetti."

Students wrote compliments on sticky notes and delivered them.

Each person who got one, put it on a wall, and then had to write at least three more compliments.

It was such a hit that the school ran out of sticky notes before 9 a.m. and had to get more.

The went well beyond just one wall and took over several other boards and windows.

The school said it was blown away by the kind things kids had to say.