Dexter woman found dead after leaving her home in extreme cold early Tuesday

DEXTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A 67-year-old Dexter woman was found dead after she left her home early Tuesday morning in subzero temperatures. Cowley Sheriff Dave Falletti identified the woman as Linda Patton.

Arkansas City EMS, Dexter first responders, and a Cowley County deputy were dispatched at 3:44 to a home southeast of Dexter for a reported missing woman. Patton apparently left without appropriate winter clothing and wearing only a nightgown. She was found dead a short time later.

Newscow reports the woman was said to have dementia-related issues.