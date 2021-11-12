Dickinson Co. deputy tracks down suspect with thermal imaging drone

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Dickinson County Sheriff’s deputy used a drone to track and catch a suspect that had fled from the police.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was called by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning to tell them they were in pursuit of a 2015 Ford Mustang that had been reported stolen in Wichita.

Geary County units had lost sight of the vehicle as it entered road construction near the Chapman exit on I-70.

Dickinson County deputies later found the vehicle on I-70 in the north ditch, just before the bridge under construction.

A Dickinson County deputy used a drone with thermal imaging and found the suspect one-quarter mile north of the interstate.

Jacob A. Lehmkuhl, 33, of Wichita, was found and turned over to Geary County Deputies and sent back to Geary County.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

