GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Did you feel it? There was a 2.3 magnitude earthquake south of Goddard Wednesday evening.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, it happened at 4:43 p.m. just west of the intersection of West 47th Street South and South 215th Street West.

The KGS reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake just six minutes earlier, at 4:37 p.m., near the intersection of Avenue N and 3rd Road in Palacky, or southwest of Ellsworth.