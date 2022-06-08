DIGHTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Dighton said the swimming pool reopened Tuesday after it had to be drained and swept.

Late last week, the sheriff’s office says several beer bottles were broken during an after-hours party. The damage was discovered when lifeguards and the pool manager arrived Saturday morning.

The pool was drained, swept and refilled within just days.

The City of Dighton is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved with trespassing and vandalism of the pool