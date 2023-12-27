WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a carjacking that took place at the Dillons at North West Street and West Central Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 20, has been arrested, according to the Wichita Police Department.

The owner of the car, McKynzi Peterson, says it has been returned to her.

Caesar Salmans, whose girlfriend owns the car, says it is in pretty rough shape.

Salmans was leaving the Dillons around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The WPD says a man with a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other hand approached Salmans and demanded the keys to the the car.

Salmans handed over the keys, and the man drove away, heading south on West Street.