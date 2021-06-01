Dillons hiring at stores across Kansas

The first Dillon’s Marketplace store opens in 2007 at Central & Rock Rd. in Wichita. (Courtesy: Dillons)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillon Stores today announced it is now hiring for positions with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.dillons.com and then participate in the hiring fair on June 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for in-person interviews.

“Summer is an exciting time for Dillons because food is at the center of every celebration with cookouts, camping trips, and BBQs,” said Kyla Enslinger, Division Human Resources Leader. “We are looking for talented associates to join our team this summer, and then stay for a career with us at Dillons.”

The immediate positions are available:

  • Grocery stock clerk with daytime and overnight shifts
  • Cashiers
  • Deli clerk
  • Pick-up clerks with Online Grocery Service
  • Distribution Center Order Assemblers

Communities with open positions:

  • Wichita – 190 positions across 15 stores
  • Topeka – 70 positions across 6 stores
  • Hutchinson – 30 positions across 4 stores 
  • Salina – 25 positions across 4 stores
  • Lawrence – 25 positions across 4 stores
  • Manhattan, Junction City – 25 positions across 3 stores
  • Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 15 positions across 4 stores
  • Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

Dillons said they offer competitive wages with additional credit for job-related experience, flexible schedules, product discounts, paid training, career advancement, medical, vision, and dental benefits and 401k with matching contributions for those who qualify, and so much more.

