WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons has partnered with United Service Organizations (USO) to help provide essential items, food, and toys to Kansas military troops and their families through their “Stuff the Truck” events.

For two days, customers and associates are invited to join in and help stuff the truck with much-needed supplies for service member care packs.

Kroger Mobile Canteen units will collect supplies, which will then be packaged into three different care packs: service members, kids, and disaster relief. Each package will include food, drinks, hygiene products, and toys.

Stuff the Truck will take place at the following stores:

Dillons Marketplace in Derby on Rock Road 1624 N. Rock Road in Derby Thursday, Sept. 28 1-5 p.m.

Dillons Marketplace in Wichita at Central & Rock 7707 E. Central in Wichita Friday, Sept. 29 1–5 p.m.



“More than two million U.S. military serve on active duty or are in the reserves today, including some of our own associates,” said Sheila Regehr, Dillons Corporate Affairs Manager. “Dillons is proud to continue our work with the USO to help feed our military and their families, and we are immensely grateful to our customers for sharing in this mission. The specially designed mobile canteen will help the USO go beyond brick-and-mortar locations to deliver meals and support signature events for the military and their families.”