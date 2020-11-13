Dillons now hiring across the state

Dillons today announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.dillons.com.

Immediate positions include:

  • Grocery Department with daytime and overnight shifts
  • Frontend Cashiers
  • Deli Department
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Pick-up with Online Grocery Service
  • Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts

Communities with open positions:

  • Wichita – 200 positions across 15 stores
  • Topeka – 100 positions across 6 stores
  • Salina and McPherson – 50 positions across 4 stores
  • Hutchinson – 25 positions across 4 stores and
  • Lawrence – 75 positions across 4 stores
  • Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

Dillons offers competitive wages with additional credit for job-related experience, flexible schedules, product discounts, paid training, career advancement, medical, vision, and dental benefits and 401k with matching contributions for those who qualify, and more.

