Dillons now hiring across the state

Dillons today announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.dillons.com.
Immediate positions include:
- Grocery Department with daytime and overnight shifts
- Frontend Cashiers
- Deli Department
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Pick-up with Online Grocery Service
- Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts
Communities with open positions:
- Wichita – 200 positions across 15 stores
- Topeka – 100 positions across 6 stores
- Salina and McPherson – 50 positions across 4 stores
- Hutchinson – 25 positions across 4 stores and
- Lawrence – 75 positions across 4 stores
- Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers
Dillons offers competitive wages with additional credit for job-related experience, flexible schedules, product discounts, paid training, career advancement, medical, vision, and dental benefits and 401k with matching contributions for those who qualify, and more.
LATEST STORIES: