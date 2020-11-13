Dillons now hiring across the state

Dillons today announced it is now hiring for the holidays with full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its stores and distribution centers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.dillons.com.

Immediate positions include: Grocery Department with daytime and overnight shifts

Frontend Cashiers

Deli Department

Pharmacy Technicians

Pick-up with Online Grocery Service

Distribution Center Order Selectors for 1st and 2nd shifts Communities with open positions: Wichita – 200 positions across 15 stores

Topeka – 100 positions across 6 stores

Salina and McPherson – 50 positions across 4 stores

Hutchinson – 25 positions across 4 stores and

Lawrence – 75 positions across 4 stores

Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

Dillons offers competitive wages with additional credit for job-related experience, flexible schedules, product discounts, paid training, career advancement, medical, vision, and dental benefits and 401k with matching contributions for those who qualify, and more.