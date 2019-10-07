Dillons parent company discontinuing sale of e-cigarettes

Kroger, Dillons parent company, is discontinuing its sale of e-cigarettes.

The retailer made the announcement Monday saying it will no longer sell the device at all stores and fuel center locations

The move comes amid an outbreak of lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than a 1,000 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

At least 21 people have died.

LATEST STORIES: