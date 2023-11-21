WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dillons has partnered with Boy Scouts of Kansas and the Kansas Food Bank to end hunger in the community this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Dillons partnered with Boy Scouts of Kansas to begin hosting a collection drive.

“We’re hosting a food drive to allow our customers a chance to give back while doing their shopping for their family. Think about a family in need,” said Sheila Regehr, a Dillons spokesperson.

Kansas Food Bank Special Projects Coordinator Ken Regier says the Boy Scouts have a list of items for the Kansas Food Bank.

“These are items that we need for Thanksgiving meals in particular, and Christmas,” said Regier.

Dillons is also partnering with the Kansas Food Bank to collect monetary donations.

“We’re also providing a check with our holiday donations to the Kansas food bank for $20,000,” said Regehr.

It’s not too late to donate. During the holiday season at Dillons, you can round up to the nearest dollar or make a $1, $5 or $10 donation.

Regehr said this is all a part of Dillons commitment to zero hunger, zero waste in ending hunger in their communities.