Dillons removes romaine lettuce, offers full refund to customers
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Dillons has removed potentially impacted romaine lettuce items from the shelves because of a new E. coli outbreak
The Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is advising that consumers not eat any romaine lettuce due to an ongoing investigation, therefore romaine lettuce and products containing romaine.
This advice includes, but is not limited to, all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.
Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.
Customers may return the products to Dillons for a full refund.
Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing...
Hutchinson man sentenced for...
