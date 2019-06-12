Dillons to begin selling hemp-derived CBD products

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons and other Kroger stores in several states will soon begin selling topical Cannabidiol-infused products.

“Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” a statement from Dillons reads.

“CBD is a naturally occurring and nonintoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations,” the statement from Dillons reads. “Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety.”

CBD is one of more than 100 compounds found in marijuana. It’s extracted using alcohol or carbon dioxide in factories. It’s added to oils, mixed into creams and lotions and sold in candies and liquid drops.

Widely sold online, CBD now is going mainstream with major retailers offering salves and balms for the skin. Prices range from $12 to $150 an ounce at high-end shops.

CBD often comes from a cannabis plant known as hemp, which is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3% THC. That’s important because THC is what causes marijuana’s mind-altering effect.

CBD doesn’t get people high, although it may be calming. Keep in mind some CBD products may contain THC, whether or not the label says so.

People drug tested for work, addiction programs or because they take prescription opioids should take note: CBD products have caused people to fail urine drug screens.