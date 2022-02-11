WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dinosaur Adventure is taking over Wichita’s Century II Convention Center this weekend.

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dinosaur Adventure features interactive displays and activities. The event is geared primarily for kids who can play on the bounce houses, mine gems and fossils, ride the dinosaurs and drive Jurassic jeeps.

Dinosaur Adventure (KSN Photo)

“They are going to be able to see dinosaurs, learn about dinosaurs, and meet dinosaurs,” said Andrew Standard, dinosaur handler. “We want people to learn, and we also want people to have a good time as well. They are going to be able to do that while looking at our dinosaurs, as well as engage in our dinosaur-related activities.”

Children under 2 are free.

Adult Ticket (13 & up) $23 plus taxes & fees

Includes: Access to Dinosaur Exhibit, Cretaceous Crafts, Dino Dig, and Live Entertainment.

(KSN Photo)

Child Ticket (2-12) $30 UNLIMITED DINO RIDES plus taxes & fees

Includes: Access to Dinosaur Exhibit, UNLIMITED dinosaur rides, Dino Dig, Live Entertainment.

PLUS 3 activity tickets. (excludes face painting and mining area). Those tickets can be purchased at the gift store inside the event.

For more information about the event, click here.