WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica is celebrating a successful 2022 and hoping for an even better 2023. One of the new exhibits this year involves large, animatronic dinosaurs, some more than 27 feet long.

Dinosaurs Around the World is set to open in mid-May and stay through mid-September. Botanica says the gardens will transform into a prehistoric jungle world for the ten visiting dinosaurs.

Botanica will have activities associated with the dinosaur exhibit every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also planning something special for National Dinosaur Day on June 1.

Mel Hambelton Ford is the presenting sponsor for Dinosaurs Around the World. The exhibit will be free to enjoy for Botanica members or anyone who buys a general admission ticket.

Something else in the works — Botanica is making plans for the 25th anniversary of its butterfly house in June.

On Friday, Botanica announced on Facebook that it had visitors from 49 states and 30 other countries in 2022. The one state that missed out was New Hampshire.

The countries are:

Illuminations at Botanica, 2022. (Courtesy Rick McPherson/Botanica)

Washed Ashore Art to Save the Sea (KSN Photo)

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

China

England

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Italy

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Nepal

Netherlands

Norway

Paraguay

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Slovakia

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Some popular Botanica events in 2022 included Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea, a Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, and the annual Illuminations.

To learn more about Botanica, including hours and admission, click here. Botanica will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.