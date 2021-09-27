Disabled veteran and his wife rescued when a fire breaks out in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Fire Department rescued a disabled veteran and his wife when a fire broke out Sunday night.

It happened in the 1500 block of N. Andover Road. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from an open door.

A lieutenant saw a woman trapped inside the living room, entered, and carried her outside. While removing her, he learned that her husband, a disabled veteran, was trapped in their bedroom, unable to escape. He found the disabled man in the bedroom and carried him to the front yard. Another crew rescued a dog from inside.

The fire department said an occupant of the home was taken to the hospital.

Crews extinguished the fire near the stove in the kitchen.