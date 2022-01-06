Disney On Ice: Dream Big coming to Intrust

Disney On Ice – The Associated Press featuring Moana, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Disney On Ice: Dream Big is coming to Intrust Bank Arena Thursday, March 10, through Sunday, March 13.

At Disney On Ice: Dream Big, you will see classic characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. You will also see stars from the following Disney movies: Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Coco, Moana, and Frozen.

Believing is just the beginning. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, and the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe! Disney On Ice: Dream Big

Here are the showtimes listed for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big:

March 10, 2022 beginning at 7 p.m.

March 11, 2022 beginning at 7 p.m.

March 12, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m.

March 12, 2022 beginning at 3 p.m.

March 12, 2022 beginning at 7 p.m.

March 13, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m.

March 13, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale through Select A Seat.

Doors will open one hour before showtime until further notice. You can find more information about Disney On Ice at disneyonice.com and more information about the Dream Big performances coming to Intrust Bank Arena at intrustbankarena.com/disney.