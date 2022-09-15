WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A heavy police presence surrounded Wichita North High School on Thursday after a caller told police there was an active shooter at the school.

The call was made around 2 p.m. Wichita police responded quickly and found no threats, and Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed there was no threat.

The school was not placed on lockdown.

Terri Moses, the director of safety services at Wichita Public Schools, held a news conference at 3:15 p.m. Watch below:

According to Moses, after dispatch received the false call, North High activated its incident command system.

“That means when we have a police incident, the police department is in charge. When they arrive at our building, in this case, the [school resource] officer was already at our building. He made the decision to go directly to that school – or to that classroom and check that incident. He determined that there was nothing there and at that point made the decision there was no reason to go on lockdown because there was nothing that occurred,” said Moses.

Moses says the school resource officer made it to the classroom “in almost a minute.” It is believed that they knew what classroom was in question based on the dispatch call. After that, it was just a matter of checking the rest of the school to ensure there was no activity elsewhere.

Parents were notified of the situation through the school’s parent link system.

Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka received a similar call this afternoon, which also turned out to be false.

KSN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.