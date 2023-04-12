BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Worker shortages across the country are impacting nearly every industry. In some professions, being short-staffed can be a matter of public safety, such as 911 workers.

Emergency communications in Gove and Butler County say their dispatchers are working overtime to make sure someone is on the other end of the line in critical situations.

Dispatchers are the first point of contact in what might be someone’s worst moment.

Sara McDonald, the Gove County 911 Center chief communications officer, says she loves helping people during those hard moments.

“We can actually give CPR instructions over the phone and just really help people,” McDonald said. “Or even just listen to them and keep them distracted until the cops get there, or the ambulance gets there, or the fire department gets there. It is really rewarding at the end of the day to help those people in their time of need.”

Gove County has three dispatchers working 24/7, an issue other departments in western Kansas are experiencing.

In Butler County, they are short four of their 21 dispatchers.

“We just have more responsibility on our hands. We have more tasks to complete,” Butler County 911 shift supervisor Katie Gifford said.

According to the 911 Coordinating Council, Kansas has over 160 dispatcher vacancies, an issue many employers are dealing with.

“Drive down the street, and you see help-wanted signs everywhere,” Jeremy Seglem, Butler County 911 director, said. “And we’re all competing for those people, and applications have fallen off in the last couple of years.”

Many emergency management departments are focusing on recruitment so calls don’t go unanswered.

When someone calls 911, they first need basic information such as an address and name. Then, they learn what happened and what protocol is needed – fire, EMS, or police. Then based on the situation, they ask a series of questions – questions that are the same, which helps them not get overwhelmed with emotion.

“That’s why we have our software because we have the same questions that we ask this person. If anyone’s having a heart attack, they get the same questions, so we don’t miss anything from that emotional keyed-up person who’s calling in,” said Gifford.

Gifford says they make it work with what they have, but if they had the people they needed, the flow of communication would be easier.

The employees encourage people to give it a shot, saying that you won’t know unless you try, and some find it’s perfect for them.