District Attorney files charges against Wichita father whose son drowned in pool

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney filed charges against 44-year-old William Kabutu of Wichita Monday with one count of murder in the first degree [or in the alternative, murder in the second degree] and two counts of aggravated endangering a child, stemming from the death of a 2-year-old boy who drowned last Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10 p.m. last Tuesday, officers responded to a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of E. 54th St. S. for a drowning call. Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling-party, who reported observing the boy floating in the neighborhood pool and calling 911. Wichita Fire Department (WFD) personnel pulled the boy from the pool and attempted life-saving measures. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Through evidence and interviews, the investigation revealed the boy and his 4-year-old brother were taken to the pool by their father, Kabutu, who was allegedly intoxicated.

At the pool, Kabutu allowed the kids to by-pass the pool fence. The 2-year-old entered the pool, was not able to stay above the water, and drowned. Kabutu was not able to access the pool due to a fence and locked gate. Emergency personnel was called after a passerby arrived and called 911.

Kabutu’s bond has been set at $150,000. His next court appearance is set for July 23.

LATEST STORIES: