District attorney’s office gets email from an individual asking to investigate concerns relating to Mayor Jeff Longwell

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office has been asked to investigate concerns related to an article related to Mayor Jeff Longwell.

On Sunday, the Wichita Eagle published an article that questions whether or not Mayor Jeff Longwell could have tried to steer contracts to his friends for the proposed water treatment plant.

DA office spokesperson Georgia Webb says the office got two emails from one person with a specific question about an allegation.

Webb sent a statement to the media on Thursday in way of a response.

“The Office of the District Attorney received multiple emails Tuesday from a single individual setting forth concerns related to the article related to Mayor Longwell in Sunday’s edition of the Wichita Eagle. The concerns expressed are being investigated by the Office of the District Attorney.”

Webb says the author of the Eagle story on Sunday called the DA’s office this week. The author said someone contacted the Eagle about a complaint the individual intended to file with the DA’s office.

Webb also says, as a course or normal business, the DA’s office will investigate specific allegations emailed to its office.

KSN reached out to Mayor Jeff Longwell for comment on Thursday, but he was in meetings throughout the day.

Mayor Longwell spoke to KSN on Sunday about the concerns in the Wichita Eagle article that claimed he may have tried to move contracts towards friends. Longwell said he knows people on both sides of the current bidding process for that planned water treatment plant.

“The reality is I have friends on both teams. So, I have friends on both sides of this issue,” said Mayor Longwell this weekend. “So to say that I guided this to a friend? You could have made that claim regardless of who was chosen.”

Longwell also pointed out there is a lot more to the bidding award process still on the way. Council members confirmed about $6 million of the contracts have been awarded so far. The proposed water treatment plant is expected to cost roughly $500 million.

KSN reached out to city council members on Thursday, and council member Brian Frye responded.

“I understand that the DA has to investigate concerns,” said Frye. “This is a one degree of separation town. Everyone knows everyone. And it is one of those things, you’re going to have friends, associates, customers, competition that you’re going to meet and have the opportunity to discuss things over and over. It’s the nature of this town.”

The district attorney’s office did not offer a timeline of when it would be investigating or the nature of any possible allegations. But Webb said the office will investigate a specific allegation.

