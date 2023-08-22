WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Schools across Kansas have been heading back to the classroom. Many districts and organizations say having activities available for students outside of school is helpful in helping the students learn new skills and be better prepared in the long run.

“Helps with behavior and making sure that again, they have that sense of belonging, and that really is what contributes to a successful student in the long term is making sure they feel welcome, included and have those trusted relationships with adults and with other students,” Suzy Finn, marketing and strategic partnerships supervisor at USD 259, said.

The Wichita school district has community partners such as girl scouts and boy scouts, the Boys and Girls Clubs, and Girls on the Run to provide services either at the schools or at off-site locations. They also have programs like LatchKey and STEALTH.

“We have a variety of opportunities for students to have safe places to go and opportunities for learning enrichment after school.”

At the middle school level, the YMCA runs an after school program. Those, for the most part, are at the school. They provide tutoring, academic support, healthy snacks, and physical activity.

“They have that safe place to go, trusted, caring adults, and opportunities to explore their interests,” Finn said. “It helps them have a sense of belonging at that school, and it helps ensure that they’re going to be more likely to attend regularly.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs Hutchinson serves K-12 youth, focusing on academics, character, healthy lifestyles and workforce readiness.

“Basically, we want kids to graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future,” Lindsey Fields, director of operations for Boys and Girls Clubs Hutchinson, said. “We want them to be good people and to lead healthy lives, and all of our programming targets that.”

The clubs pick up students from schools and take them to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

They have a tutoring program so they can get their assignments turned in. It also teaches students how to ask what they need.

“Part of that is they’re getting their homework assignments turned in, and part of it is learning, learning to express, hey, I don’t understand this concept,” Fields said. “And when you’re in middle school, it’s the first time that you’ve gone from having one teacher all day to a different teacher every hour of the day, so you don’t have those same relationships.”

Fields says the need is huge. They have to turn away kids every year. She says two-thirds of the Hutchinson school district qualify for free or reduced lunch.

“For some kids, it’s making school relevant,” Fields said. “I can’t tell you with our workforce readiness programming how often kids will find something they’re passionate about, and suddenly, school has meaning. If for you, school is just something you have to do, then that can be tough, but the Boys and Girls Club is here to help open your eyes to what’s available in your community and help you.”