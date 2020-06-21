Diversity education at Wichita Public Library

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library is making a push to educate on diversity and culture through reading. Employees say they hope by highlighting books on certain issues, more people will be interested in checking them out.

They say now more than ever it’s important for people to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement and what is going on in today’s world. To help with that, they have put on display several books on diversity, culture, history, and more.

“In this time, we work to create on our catalog a carousel of topical books that can be used by everyone to discuss to help support the community discussions about diversity and inclusion and civil rights so that includes books for adults and teens,” said Sarah Kittrell, collection development division manager at Wichita Public Library.

“So, if you have a young child who is interested in a specific topic or you want a group of books for children on a specific topic, you can go online to our website and fill out a form, and our youth services staff will select those books, put them in a grab bag, and send them to whichever location you want to pick them up so this is also a good opportunity to use that service as well. You could recommend wanting books on diversity, and the inclusion and civil rights and our staff will pull those together for them,” said Sean Jones, communications specialist at Wichita Public Library.

