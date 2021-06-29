Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights advisory board hopes to bring change to ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council created a new diversity advisory board. It’s called ‘Diversity, Inclusion & civil rights advisory board.‘

According to the City, the board was created to advise the council on policy creation and address topics such as barriers to inclusion to ensure the city represents the culturally diverse community and provides equitable opportunity for all.

“It’s just going to bring a lot more to the table for them [Wichita City Council] to look at and hopefully make some changes,” said Renee Carrion, a recently appointed board member.

Each council member appointed one person to participate in the advisory board. Mayor Whipple appointed 4 for a total of 11 participants. Every person will serve on the board for two years.

“I’m very passionate about civil rights diversity and inclusion, so again, it’s very exciting for our community,” said Michelle Cadena, another appointed board member.

“We want to be able to hopefully hear everyone that we are able to reach and take back that feedback to our city council,” said Carrion.

The Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights Advisory Board will:

Make recommendations to the Mayor and City Council on strategies to engage Wichita’s diverse residents, business, and community leaders.

Work with residents, staff, and elected officials to develop, update and implement a strategic plan that guides the work of Wichita’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights Advisory Board.

Promote the work of the Diversity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights Advisory Board through collaborations, presentations, and other community outreach and initiatives.

Serve as a conduit for community engagement, education, and gathering input that will influence the development of recommendations presented to the Mayor and City Council.

“When you get a different perspective that’s when change will come in,” said Carrion.

Carrion was appointed by council member Cindy Claycomb, while Michelle Cadena was appointed by council member Bryan Frye. Both new board members say they are excited to start helping the Wichita community.

“It’s important important for us to be involved in the community,” said Cadena.

For more information on how to become a member of the Diversity, Inclusion & civil rights advisory board, click here.