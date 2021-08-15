Diversity increases in Sedgwick County according to the 2020 U.S. Census

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. became more diverse within the last 10 years, according to the 2020 Census report. For the first time, the white community decreased in population.

In Sedgwick County, the Hispanic community increased by 80,000.

Yeni Telles and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple say the change in numbers truly shows the diversity within the United States. Locally, more minorities moved to Sedgwick County for education or employment opportunities. Mayor Whipple said it’s a different panorama to where we were 10 years ago, and both expect this will continue to change.

“They have always said eventually the minority is going be the majority, and I think we are there in some states,” said Yeni Telles, Sunflower Community Action group community organizer.

“We have to make sure as we look towards this next decade, we create the type of economy that presents opportunities for everyone in Wichita,” added Mayor Whipple.



The Census is filled out every 10 years and helps determine what federal funds each state, city, and county receives.