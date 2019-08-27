Division of Vehicles taking the guess work out of waiting in line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles is working to make a trip to its offices easier.

The Division of Vehicles is piloting a scheduling platform in its Topeka office. The platform will allow visitors to create an appointment and know exactly when they will be assisted.

“We are starting this program in Topeka and plan to bring it to our larger offices soon,” Director of Vehicles David Harper said. “We intend for this implementation to help us better serve Kansas residents and ultimately reduce wait times at our offices.”

Walk-in visitors will still be helped on a first-come-first-served basis.

To schedule an appointment in the Topeka Driver’s License Office, go to: http://getinline.kdor.ks.gov/webappt and click on Schedule an Appointment.

