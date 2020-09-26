DNA test results confirm identity of body found as missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The loved ones and the Sheriff of Butler County confirmed the identity of a 62-year-old bicyclist whose body was found near Augusta in early June.

Brian C. Butler of Wichita was last seen at his Wichita home before his disappearance. Police said Butler was in good health but went missing under circumstances not conforming to his normal routine or habits.

Shortly after Butler was declared missing, the body of a bicyclist was reported by two people working on a fence who discovered a badly decomposed body in Butler County. Law enforcement presumed the body was at the location for several days before being found.

Loved ones on the “Finding Brian Butler” Facebook Page confirmed late Friday the body found in Augusta was that of Brian Butler based on DNA test results.

“We have finally received the DNA test results and the body found was Brian. That last little sliver of hope has been erased. It’s official now,” the post read. “A great big heartfelt thank you from the Butler family to all of you for all the sincere thoughtful prayers, kind words, and support.”

The family says there will not be a memorial service but intend to celebrate the life of Brian Butler with a Blues bash with food and music.

LATEST STORIES: