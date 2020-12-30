‘Do not call 911 unless emergency assistance is needed following an earthquake’ says Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County said do not call 911 to report an earthquake unless emergency assistance is needed.

The county said they received 21 calls in quick succession related to the 3.8 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning, which could have overloaded the system. In addition, 911 received 21 alarm calls from companies.

If you feel an earthquake, report it to the USGS by clicking here.