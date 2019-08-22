Do you call 911 for a funnel cloud?

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Photographer and storm spotter Rodger Nugent got video of what appears to be a cold air funnel over the North Newton area Wednesday night.

“It looked like some of the clouds up there were mashing together,” said Nugent. “And then, I realized there was some rotation and it was a funnel of some sort.”

He now wonders if he should have called 911.

“That’s kind of a fine line there,” said Don Gruver, Harvey County Emergency Communications Director. “We really, like last night, we didn’t hear anything about it. We’d rather hear about it than not hear about it and so I hesitate to tell people not to call.”

Gruver says they did not know about the funnel until they saw it on social media the next day. Gruver sent the video to the National Weather Service in Wichita to have a look.

“The distance we are from the National Weather Service and as small as that funnel appears to be, their (NWS) radar would not have picked it up,” said Gruver.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the public can help keep Kansans safe with storms and getting information out is key.

“Of course, you always want to get that information out,” said Teachman. “Because if the National Weather Service sees something or they hear something from another source, then we are going to get that information here into the Storm Track 3 Weather Center.”

Chance Hayes is the warning coordination meteorologist with the Wichita NWS.

“We just do not want to burden the 911 system,” said Hayes. “If they are so inclined, then people are going to call 911. But we always want people to call us.”

Hayes says if something looks like it is forming into a tornado then he understands people will call 911.

But Hayes says you can call 316-942-3102 to report a funnel to the NWS. He also says Twitter is a good source of information for the NWS. He says you should send twitter pics and video out with #kswx.

Sedgwick County Communications says if you see something that you believe to be forming a tornado, call 911 with a location. They will send a trained person to get eyes on the storm to identify the potential threat.

Gruver in Harvey County says the public can be a big help. And not just in regards to weather.

“I understand everyone wants the likes on their Facebook page or the retweets,” says Gruver. “But, we have had instances of people calling us and saying when are you going to get an ambulance out here to this wreck? What wreck? What are you talking about? This is the first we’ve heard of it. So that’s the point we want to make. When they see something like that, report it.”

Nugent has been storm spotting before and is experienced. In his experience, he says the funnel he saw did not appear to be forming into a tornado. Still he wonders is he should have called 911.

“But I really do think that it’s really good to have that early warning system, and I should have called 911,” said Nugent. “Because then everybody would have, in Newton, would have known. At least on the emergency level.”

