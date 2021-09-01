Do you have old toys around the house? They could be worth some money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you have toys from the 60s to 80s like Hotwheels, Barbie dolls, Star Wars memorabilia, superhero figurines or comic books? You could be sitting on some money and could get paid for those toys today.

Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout, the expert on the TV show “Pawn Stars,” is in Wichita hosting a vintage toy buying show at the Courtyard by Marriott Wichita East at 2975 N. Webb Road.

The show runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through today. Admission and parking for the show are free.

“What we are looking for is for everyone to clean out their attics and closets and bring out all those toys and stuff that has been sitting for all these decades. We literally just spent $5,000 on a Star Wars collection today, so it’s really incredible,” said Magee.

Magee adds that you don’t want to clean the toys because you could damage them.

“One little tip I try to give people is don’t try to clean the toys because you could do a lot of damage to them. If they are dusty and dirty, don’t worry, I can see through all of that.”

He also adds that they may not buy all toys.

For toy or doll questions or more information about the show, check out toyscout.com, or contact Joel Magee at fxtoys@aol.com.