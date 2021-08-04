Do you recognize this man? KHP thinks he witnessed a crime

The KHP is trying to contact this person who is believed to be a witness to a crime. (Photo courtesy KHP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is trying to find a man they say is an eyewitness to a kidnapping and aggravated battery case.

Troopers say it happened at the Travel Shoppe on I-70 at Exit 206 near Wilson, Saturday, July 31, around 8 p.m.

They released this surveillance photo and are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call KHP dispatch at 785-827-4437.

The KHP is trying to contact this person who is believed to be a witness to a crime. (Photo courtesy KHP)

The KHP says the witness’s vehicle is a black Camaro with significant rust damage.

We have reached out to the KHP to get more information about the initial crime and see if the victim is safe. We will update this story when we get more information.