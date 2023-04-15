WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KU School of Medicine held its first Doc for a Day Youth Diversity Summit in Wichita on Saturday.

Around 70 middle and high school students participated. The students worked in hands-on simulations to learn about working in the industry from CPR to birth.

They also had a chance to learn from Black and Hispanic doctors about working in the healthcare field.

“It’s very important for them to get exposed to these different areas in medicine because if they are not exposed, many of them become intimidated or feel intimidated thinking it is way above their pay grade, quote on a quote, to participate by giving them the exposure we hope that they will be interested and recognize it is something that they can do,” said Dr. Maurice Duggins, KU School of Medicine and Ascension Health and president of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County.

This was the first Doc for a Day focused on diversity. The next Doc for a Day is in the fall.