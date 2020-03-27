Doc takes to the skies Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc” took to the skies Friday afternoon as part of its 2020 maintenance check flight and some flight engineer certification flights.
Officials with Doc said they hoped the flight would bring a bit of hope to the Wichita community and the greater warbird family around the nation.
