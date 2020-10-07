Doctors: Air quality could cause more issues for people with respiratory illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As air quality in Wichita reaches an unhealthy level for sensitive groups on Wednesday (Oct. 7) night, doctors are warning people with respiratory issues to follow precautions and see a doctor if they experience symptoms.

Between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight, air quality is expected to reach the highest level it has in several weeks. Experts say the wildfires on the west coast are still to blame.

“We are seeing more and more patients coming in complaining of the symptoms,” said Dr. Dennis Oyiengo, pulmonologist at Ascension Via Christi. “Patients who have asthma, patients who have chronic obstructive lung disease.”

Doctors said patients are coming in with itchy eyes, dry and sore throats, and complaints of wheezing and chest tightness.

“We are concerned,” said Dr. Oyiengo. “We are concerned that we might see more cases of patients. For patients, I think it’s good for them to know that they can have worsening of the symptoms.”

For those with allergies and respiratory issues, doctors said the number one thing you can do is stay indoors.

“We know that air pollution is going to be on-going for some time and we don’t want their symptoms lingering for a long time so we want them to call us so we can get them on the right medications to minimize the stress from the pollution,” said Dr. Oyiengo.

The City of Wichita is also tracking the effects of air quality. Experts said the predictions take several things into consideration before the predictions are made.

“It takes particular matter and ozone,” said Alejandro Arias-Esperza, environmental management analyst for the City of Wichita. “The ozone levels remain low, so there’s no worry there for the city, which is our biggest worry is always ozone. There will just be an increase in particular matter because of the smoke that’s moving across the state toward us.”

Luckily, Arias-Esperza said we should be safe for the next few days, but he said people with respiratory issues will likely feel the symptoms.

“If levels reach a high enough level that it’s worrisome for us, then we will send out an air quality warning,” said Arias-Esperza.

Doctors said other precautions people can take include continue wearing your mask when going outside and consider purchasing an air purifier for your home.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, doctors urge you to contact them as soon as possible.

To follow air quality levels where you live, click here.

