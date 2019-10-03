Doctors urge residents to get flu vaccination now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Doctors say now is the time to get vaccinated against the flu.

Many clinics in Wichita are offering flu shots as cases typically start to increase in the months of October and November. Last year’s flu season ran from Oct. 1, 2018 to May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that last year, there were 37 million to 43 million flu illnesses in the U.S., and 36,400 to 61,200 flu-related deaths.

Wichita physicians say it’s important for everyone to get the influenza vaccination.

“It gives your body the best chance of protecting you against the flu virus throughout the flu season,” said Callie Wentling, Director of Primary Care at Hunter Health Clinic.

The doctors say last year’s flu season was bad and it’s difficult to know how it will be this year because it’s so unpredictable. They say the most important thing is prevention.

“So the most important thing is vaccination for all adults and children over the age of six months as well as of course basic things like hand hygiene, coughing and sneezing into the elbow of your arm, decontaminating surfaces and things like that to prevent influenza before it occurs,” said Ashley Graber, Advanced Nurse Practitioner at GraceMed Health Clinic.

Doctors say there are misconceptions about the flu vaccine.

“Sometimes people have a low-grade reaction just to the vaccine itself, just like any vaccine that you get, like you get a headache or a low-grade fever, but you cannot actually get influenza from the influenza vaccine,” said Graber. “It’s an inactive virus so there’s no actual way to get influenza from the vaccine.”

Physicians say anyone can get the flu and it strikes suddenly.

Free flu vaccines are available for people who are uninsured on a walk-in basis or by appointment.

Free services for qualified residents:

Clinics: Hours: Sedgwick County Health Department Appointments:

Mon-Wed, Fri: Noon to 5 p.m.

Thur: noon to 6:30 p.m.

Walk-ins available:

Mon- Fri: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. GraceMed Health Clinic Mon- Fri: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Operation Immunization event

The University of Kansas School of Pharmacy is teaming up with United Way of the Plains for their Operation Immunization event. The event provides free flu vaccines from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at six sites in Wichita:

GraceMed, 1122 N. Topeka

Guadalupe Clinic, 2825 S. Hillside

Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis

HealthCore Clinic, 2702 E. 21st St. N.

Hunter Health Clinic 527 N. Grove

Café con Leche, North High School, 1437 N. Rochester

For more information on Operation Immunization, go to: unitedwayplains.org.

LATEST STORIES: