Dodge City closing public facilities in response to coronavirus

1  of  3
Breaking News
Small plane crash reported in Rush County Kansas Lottery announces suspension of state casino operations Ford County now has a confirmed case of COVID-19
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  80
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Regal Theaters Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Aldersgate UMC Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Dodge City closing public facilities in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Dodge City is taking several proactive steps to combat and limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic locally.

Effective March 17, 2020, the following facilities will be closed to the public, but employees are working and available by phone for questions:

  • Animal Shelter – 620-225-1567;
  • City Hall/Municipal Court – 620-225-8100 and 620-225-8107;
  • CREW Recycling – 620-225-8148 (drop-off only, elderly and disabled by appointment only);
  • Dodge City Convention & Visitors Bureau Center – 225-8186 ;
  • Hennessey Hall – call the parks department at 620-225-8160;
  • Mariah Hills Golf Course – 620-225-8182;
  • Santa Fe Depot – CVB Offices – 620-225-8218/Economic Development Office – 620-227-9501/Chamber of Commerce Office 620-227-3119/ and Public Transit Offices – 877-323-3626 or 620-225-8119 ;
  • Wright Park Zoo – call the parks department at 620-225-8160;
  • Why Not Dodge Facilities including Dodge City Raceway Park, Athletic Complex Facilities, and United Wireless Arena – Call City Hall at 620-225-8100
  • Utility Billing – 620-225-8111

No city parks are being closed at this time. Though following Gov. Kelly’s executive order, there shall be no gatherings over 50 people.

This may be re-evaluated if additional positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Ford County, however. As of the release of this statement, Ford County officials have confirmed one positive case within the county and have stated that the individual is in quarantine. Please refer to fordcounty.net for more information regarding this case.

“These closures are to protect the most vulnerable members of our community and preserve access to key backup facilities in the case of an emergency shelter need,” said City Manager Cherise Tieben. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause and hope these closures are temporary.”

“An overabundance of caution is vital at this point. We would rather do too much and in the end not know if it was necessary, rather than do too little, and the effects be abundantly apparent.”

All non-essential City board meetings will be canceled or rescheduled. More specific information will be released at a later time.

City Facility Closures

The Hoover Pavilion and Mariah Hills Golf Course Meeting Room will be unavailable for rental until further notice during this outbreak period. Full refunds will be offered to any party with a canceled reservation.

Athletic uses are canceled until further notice at Athletic Facility Complexes and events will be postponed or possibly canceled at Dodge City Raceway Park and United Wireless Arena.

Utility Bill Payment

During this ongoing period, we are encouraging customers to pay their utility bill online, through the dropbox located on the north side of City Hall, over the phone, or by mail. For online payments go to https://www.dodgecity.org/678/Pay, select the online payment category you need, and follow the instructions to set up payments. For questions call the billing office at 620-225-8111.

Municipal Court Cases

At this time the municipal judge is preparing guidelines and directives for pending appearance dates, trials, and probation check-ins. These guidelines and directives will severely limit any personal contacts with the court and court personnel while also protecting the rights of all citizens to have their matters fully and fairly considered and resolved. For more information please call municipal court staff at 620-225-8107.

For questions or concerns about any of these closures or changes, please call City Hall at (620) 225-8100.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories