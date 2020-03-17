Dodge City closing public facilities in response to coronavirus

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Dodge City is taking several proactive steps to combat and limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic locally.

Effective March 17, 2020, the following facilities will be closed to the public, but employees are working and available by phone for questions:

Animal Shelter – 620-225-1567;

City Hall/Municipal Court – 620-225-8100 and 620-225-8107;

CREW Recycling – 620-225-8148 (drop-off only, elderly and disabled by appointment only);

Dodge City Convention & Visitors Bureau Center – 225-8186 ;

Hennessey Hall – call the parks department at 620-225-8160;

Mariah Hills Golf Course – 620-225-8182;

Santa Fe Depot – CVB Offices – 620-225-8218/Economic Development Office – 620-227-9501/Chamber of Commerce Office 620-227-3119/ and Public Transit Offices – 877-323-3626 or 620-225-8119 ;

Wright Park Zoo – call the parks department at 620-225-8160;

Why Not Dodge Facilities including Dodge City Raceway Park, Athletic Complex Facilities, and United Wireless Arena – Call City Hall at 620-225-8100

Utility Billing – 620-225-8111

No city parks are being closed at this time. Though following Gov. Kelly’s executive order, there shall be no gatherings over 50 people.

This may be re-evaluated if additional positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Ford County, however. As of the release of this statement, Ford County officials have confirmed one positive case within the county and have stated that the individual is in quarantine. Please refer to fordcounty.net for more information regarding this case.

“These closures are to protect the most vulnerable members of our community and preserve access to key backup facilities in the case of an emergency shelter need,” said City Manager Cherise Tieben. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause and hope these closures are temporary.”

“An overabundance of caution is vital at this point. We would rather do too much and in the end not know if it was necessary, rather than do too little, and the effects be abundantly apparent.”

All non-essential City board meetings will be canceled or rescheduled. More specific information will be released at a later time.

City Facility Closures

The Hoover Pavilion and Mariah Hills Golf Course Meeting Room will be unavailable for rental until further notice during this outbreak period. Full refunds will be offered to any party with a canceled reservation.

Athletic uses are canceled until further notice at Athletic Facility Complexes and events will be postponed or possibly canceled at Dodge City Raceway Park and United Wireless Arena.

Utility Bill Payment

During this ongoing period, we are encouraging customers to pay their utility bill online, through the dropbox located on the north side of City Hall, over the phone, or by mail. For online payments go to https://www.dodgecity.org/678/Pay, select the online payment category you need, and follow the instructions to set up payments. For questions call the billing office at 620-225-8111.

Municipal Court Cases

At this time the municipal judge is preparing guidelines and directives for pending appearance dates, trials, and probation check-ins. These guidelines and directives will severely limit any personal contacts with the court and court personnel while also protecting the rights of all citizens to have their matters fully and fairly considered and resolved. For more information please call municipal court staff at 620-225-8107.

For questions or concerns about any of these closures or changes, please call City Hall at (620) 225-8100.

