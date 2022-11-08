DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Community College campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, due to a potential security risk. The college tweeted and posted on Facebook about the closure.

According to the college, the Child Development Center is open with additional security.

A media representative for the college says that it is “NOT an active shooter situation, as some rumors have indicated.”

The Dodge City Police Department says they are currently assisting security personnel at the DCCC in locating a suspect who fled from security officers earlier this morning after being involved in a minor offense on campus. The suspect was last seen in handcuffs fleeing the area on foot, wearing a gray sweatshirt and no shoes. If seen, please call 911 immediately.

