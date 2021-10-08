Dodge City Community College says instructor and student died in Arizona crash

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSNW) — Dodge City Community College (DC3) says one of its students and one of its instructors died last week when a helicopter crashed with a plane in Arizona.

The crash was last Friday morning, Oct. 1, at the Chandler Municipal Airport, in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. Officials say the helicopter crashed and burned after it collided in midair with a single-engine plane. The plane landed safely, but the two people on the helicopter died.

DC3 operates a helicopter flight instructor program in Chandler.

The school says Jessica Brandal, an instructor, and Michael Papendick, a student, are the two victims.

DC3 released this statement:

Because the families have asked for privacy during this time of grief, DC3 requests that the public honors their wishes. For those interested in giving memorial gifts, the Papendick Family has organized a “Remembering Michael Papendick” GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembermikepappy to help pay for funeral expenses and other financial obligations.” DC3

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement after the incident.