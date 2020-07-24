Dodge City Days will stampede on

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City Days is an annual festival that brings thousands of tourists to western Kansas, but due to COVID-19, it looks a bit different this year.

Sixty years of bull riding, street dances, and cowboy hats. What is normally a two-week period packed full of events, is now limited due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Dodge City Days has been scaled back.

“Every year we plan 50-plus events, and this year was a little different with COVID going on. We had to make the tough decision to ultimately do what’s best for the public and public safety,” said President and Chairman of Dodge City Days, John Bogner.

Businesses and organizations were given the choice of whether they wanted to participate in this year’s Dodge City Days event.

Whereas some said yes, others decided to skip out on the festivities.

Events such as the cattle drive, parade, and KCBS bar-b-que cook-off were all cancelled.

“It does look a lot different this year. Not as much going on,” said Bogner.

But not everything has changed. Other events like golf tournaments, the annual 5k run, and the rodeo will continue.

The rodeo is one of the main attractions during Dodge City Days.

The PRCA Dodge City Roundup Rodeo brings in some of the best competition from across the nation.

Cheyenne Frontier Days, Ogden Pioneer Days, and the Snake River Stampede were all PRCA rodeos that were cancelled, causing some to wonder if Dodge’s would be next.

But in Dodge City, the story is different.

The rodeo will happen and president of the rodeo, Dr. R.C. Trotter, believes it is safe.

“When can you open up your community? It was things like low positive rates, low death rates, low hospitalization rates. We’ve met that. We’ve opened the waterpark, we’ve opened the racetrack, Boot Hill is open, our restaurants are open, so we think we’re ready to do a rodeo,” said President of Dodge City Roundup Rodeo and Ford County Health Officer Dr. R.C. Trotter.

The rodeo will start on July 29 and run through August 2. There will be hand sanitizer stations and masks provided if wanted.

He encourages those that may be nervous about health concerns to watch the rodeo from their television.

Dodge City Days president says this is a chance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.

“We can still enjoy Dodge City and Dodge City Days. So come out be safe, be smart about it and enjoy these times of life that we have during Dodge City Days,” said Bogner.

The Dodge City Days committee is already looking toward next year’s event to ensure it makes up for anything they couldn’t do this year.

For a schedule of other festivities click here or download the Grandstand App.

