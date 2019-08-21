Dodge City Depot Theater Company put on hold

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A theater company in Dodge City announced it has run out of funds, putting their employees out of work and the productions on pause.

“They came in and basically told everyone to pack up their stuff, and they were officially let go,” said laid off company member Lauren Cossman.

On Monday, the Depot Theater Company’s board announced the changes on Facebook.

Citing issues with attendance and fundraising, the post said they are putting all productions on hold and are removing all paid staff until they can decide whether or not to shut down.

City officials say they are waiting to hear more information from the theater’s board of directors before figuring out what to do with the theater.

“Their lease is an ongoing lease that is for a period of time that’s not necessarily up in January. We do not have any plans for the building at this time,” said Melissa McCoy, Dodge City Assistant City Manager.

The board said the theater is not yet closed but just on hold and will be meeting with company members soon to determine the next steps moving forward.

They also said they plan to release more information for the public that should answer more questions soon.

