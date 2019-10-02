Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Catholic Diocese of Dodge City has released its list of priests with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of children.

The list includes ten priests and two seminarians. Five of the priests have died, three are no longer priests, one has not been permitted to function as a priest since 2007 and one is a priest from the Philippines.

PRIESTS WITH ALLEGATIONS ARISING IN THE DODGE CITY DIOCESE

Donald Fiedler (not permitted to function as a priest since 2007)

John Haberthier (deceased)

Augustine Hanchak, CPPS (deceased)

Cletus (“Jerry”) Stein (no longer a priest)

Edward Young (deceased)

Orestes Huerta (priest of the Diocese of Boac, Philippines)

Mario Islas (no longer a priest)

Richard Kolega, CPPS (deceased)

Donald Straub (no longer a priest)

Joseph Thiesen (deceased)

DODGE CITY DIOCESAN SEMINARIANS

Heleodoro (“Leo”) de Hoyos

Joel McClure

The diocese says retired Kansas District Judge Robert Schmisseur conducted a comprehensive review and audit of all the files in the Diocesan Chancery office related to priests, deacons and seminarians. It says he reviewed more than 600 files during a four-month audit.

The audit included the identification of substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by members of the clergy or a seminarian.

The auditor’s findings have been shared with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Attorney General.

Dodge City Bishop John Brungardt issued a letter of regret and apology.

I apologize to victim survivors of child sexual abuse, especially those who were abused by priests and seminarians of the Catholic Diocese of Dodge City. You have suffered from this terrible sin. I beg your forgiveness. I pray our Lord Jesus will give His healing love to you and your families. ” Bishop John B. Brungardt

Catholic Diocese of Dodge City

The Dodge City Diocese announcement includes a message to anyone who suspects abuse.

First, call 911 if a child is in immediate danger. If you suspect abuse, you can make a confidential report to Kansas Department for Children and Families Protection Report Center, 800-922-5330, or to the KBI Hotline, 800-KSCRIME, 800-572-7463, or by emailing ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.

The Dodge City Diocese is the last of the four dioceses in Kansas to release its investigation.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita published its list on Sept. 20. It named 15 priests. Nine were from the Wichita Diocese, six were from other dioceses.

Earlier in 2019, the Salina Diocese released a list of 14 clergy members with substantiated allegations of clergy sexual abuse with a minor.

MORE COVERAGE | Allegations of abuse from Archdiocese of Kansas City

LATEST STORIES: